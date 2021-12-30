South Africa

Relative arrested after dog's grisly find on Christmas day

30 December 2021 - 10:14 By TIMESLIVE
A KwaZulu-Natal man will appear in court on January 6 2022 in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy.
A KwaZulu-Natal man will appear in court on January 6 2022 in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A dog’s grisly find on Christmas day led family members to the discovery of the body of a 10-year-old boy who had gone missing on December 15.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Ayabulela Abongwe Kubheka from Nyezane in Estcourt disappeared from his grandmother’s home after she had left him in bed to warm a meal. When she returned there was no sign of him.

At about 6am on December 25, Ayabulela’s uncle saw a dog with a human leg in its mouth. He later spotted the dog digging in the neighbour’s yard and, on investigation, found a shallow grave.

Mbele said he called community members to help him dig up the grave and they discovered the child’s body.

“The 32-year-old neighbour, who was also a relative, attempted to escape but was apprehended by the community. The suspect allegedly told the community that he killed the boy by choking him because he needed his body to protect his house from being bewitched by people. He dug a shallow grave in his yard and buried him.”

Mbele said the man was arrested and appeared in the Estcourt magistrate's court on a murder charge. He was remanded until January 6.

TimesLIVE      

READ MORE

Child abusers must face might of the law, says KZN MEC after 3 horrific Christmas day incidents

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called for vigorous action against offenders after three horrific incidents of child abuse ...
News
2 days ago

Girl, 3, dies and another child in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash near KZN’s Mariannhill toll plaza

Paramedics are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision near KwaZulu-Natal's Mariannhill toll plaza in which a young child was killed.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police on the hunt for Lotto 'thief' who allegedly stole friend's millions South Africa
  2. Thieves steal Joburg metro police patrol car in Soweto South Africa
  3. Murder of seven in Limpopo sparked by 'fight over family home' South Africa
  4. Court orders Shell to halt Wild Coast seismic blasting South Africa
  5. ‘Who’s paying the bills?’ — Tito Mboweni has some rules for visitors over the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration