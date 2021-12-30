South Africa

Scrap LO and replace it with an ‘academically robust’ subject, says Mmusi Maimane

30 December 2021 - 07:04
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane is calling on government to transform the basic education system.
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane is calling on government to transform the basic education system.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The department of basic education must scrap life orientation (LO) and replace it with “a more academically robust” subject that will encourage critical thinking and stimulate general knowledge about a variety of subjects.

That is a proposal by One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane, who has been calling for the transformation of the basic education system to equip pupils for the rapidly changing demands of society and the world, took to Twitter on Wednesday to air his views.

The subject I propose — critical thinking and general knowledge (CTGK) will be worth full university admission points, not half like LO. It will be challenging and will equip students to answer essay questions in other subjects like economics, business studies, English and history,” he tweeted.

He said his proposed curriculum would focus on five core areas including moral philosophy, logic and conceptual analysis.

“These five areas are content heavy and are robust academic disciplines. They will serve us better than LO and help with further education and training (FET).”

Life orientation, according to the department of  basic education, is compulsory for all pupils in the FET phase from grade 10-12. 

“LO is the study of the self in relation to others and society. It addresses skills, knowledge, values and knowledge about the self, the environment, responsible citizenship, a healthy and productive life, social engagement ... careers and career choices.”

The aims of the subject include equipping pupils to deal with responsibilities and opportunities and with the necessary tools to help them make informed life decisions. 

READ MORE

POLL | Should the state capture inquiry report be presented to parliament before Ramaphosa?

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane on Tuesday said SA should not delay making the report public.
Politics
22 hours ago

‘Zondo should present the state capture report to parliament live, finished and klaar’ — Bantu Holomisa

"We cannot have any delays. We know how long 'applying the mind' has taken before. I support a live presentation to parliament and an immediate ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘End the 30% pass mark syndrome’ — Mmusi Maimane says SA must transform basic education

Maimane said the 30% pass rate was not enough to equip school-leaving pupils for the demands of the country's development.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police on the hunt for Lotto 'thief' who allegedly stole friend's millions South Africa
  2. Thieves steal Joburg metro police patrol car in Soweto South Africa
  3. Murder of seven in Limpopo sparked by 'fight over family home' South Africa
  4. Court orders Shell to halt Wild Coast seismic blasting South Africa
  5. ‘Who’s paying the bills?’ — Tito Mboweni has some rules for visitors over the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration
“We were blessed as a nation to have a man of this calibre”: Soweto mourns ...