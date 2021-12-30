Scrap LO and replace it with an ‘academically robust’ subject, says Mmusi Maimane

The department of basic education must scrap life orientation (LO) and replace it with “a more academically robust” subject that will encourage critical thinking and stimulate general knowledge about a variety of subjects.

That is a proposal by One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane, who has been calling for the transformation of the basic education system to equip pupils for the rapidly changing demands of society and the world, took to Twitter on Wednesday to air his views.

“The subject I propose — critical thinking and general knowledge (CTGK) will be worth full university admission points, not half like LO. It will be challenging and will equip students to answer essay questions in other subjects like economics, business studies, English and history,” he tweeted.

He said his proposed curriculum would focus on five core areas including moral philosophy, logic and conceptual analysis.

“These five areas are content heavy and are robust academic disciplines. They will serve us better than LO and help with further education and training (FET).”