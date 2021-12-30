South Africa

Severe thunderstorms and hail expected in KwaZulu-Natal

30 December 2021 - 13:25
Lightning, wind and hail can be expected in the late afternoon and overnight in KZN. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms and hail over parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. 

This included an orange level five weather warning for parts of northern KwaZulu-Natal, encompassing the uMkhanyakude, Zululand and King Cetshwayo district municipalities. 

An orange level five warning has been issued for parts of northern KZN on Thursday.
Image: Twitter/@SAWeatherServic

A yellow level two warning was issued for six other districts including the eThekwini, iLembe, uMgungungdlovu, uThukela, Amajuba and uMzinyathi municipalities. 

A yellow level two weather warning has been issued for six districts in KZN on Thursday.
Image: Twitter/@SAWeatherServic

Two weeks ago the provincial capital, Pietermaritzburg, experienced torrential downpours accompanied by hail which left streets flooded and saw substations across the city damaged.

The aftermath resulted in residents in the northern suburbs being left without electricity for 11 days. 

TimesLIVE

