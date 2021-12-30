Severe thunderstorms and hail expected in KwaZulu-Natal
30 December 2021 - 13:25
The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms and hail over parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
This included an orange level five weather warning for parts of northern KwaZulu-Natal, encompassing the uMkhanyakude, Zululand and King Cetshwayo district municipalities.
A yellow level two warning was issued for six other districts including the eThekwini, iLembe, uMgungungdlovu, uThukela, Amajuba and uMzinyathi municipalities.
Two weeks ago the provincial capital, Pietermaritzburg, experienced torrential downpours accompanied by hail which left streets flooded and saw substations across the city damaged.
The aftermath resulted in residents in the northern suburbs being left without electricity for 11 days.
TimesLIVE
