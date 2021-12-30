Tutu dies, Thembisa 10, Zuma’s jailing, July riots, killing sprees: These are some of 2021’s big stories

The death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a mysterious birth of 10 babies, protracted court battles involving former president Jacob Zuma and killing sprees are some of the news highlights of 2021.

Not only has the country battled the coronavirus pandemic and its multiple variants, but this year saw a myriad of jaw-dropping scandals and drama that shook the nation. On December 26, SA learnt of the death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.



Tutu, the last surviving SA laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90. He had battled prostate cancer for over two decades and was quite frail.



Many people will remember Tutu for his friendly demeanour, his self-deprecating humour and ability to light up any room. However Tutu’s legacy also involves a strong sense of justice which he exercised tirelessly during the fight against apartheid.



His funeral will take place on January 1 and his ashes will be interred at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

The story of the “Thembisa 10" left most South Africans confused.

The story made headlines in June this year when Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi wrote the first article about the decuplets, but it was quickly criticised and shot down from various quarters — including the national and Gauteng health departments — for being untrue.

Authorities said they were unable to find any records of the births, even after calling the province’s private and public hospitals.

TimesLIVE visited the family of the father of the babies a couple of days after Rampedi wrote the first article, and they confirmed their existence.