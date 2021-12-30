IN PICTURES | Tutu’s body arrives at cathedral in plain wooden coffin with rope handles
30 December 2021 - 09:16
The body of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu arrived at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday in a plain wooden coffin with rope handles.
Tutu will lie in state on Thursday and Friday in the cathedral, where his ashes will be interred, and his funeral service will be held there on Saturday.
The coffin arrived in a funeral director’s van with Tutu’s daughter, Thandeka, in the passenger seat.
Dressed in black but wearing a bright yellow headdress, Thandeka wept as she alighted from the vehicle to be greeted by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba.
She then embraced the dean of St George's Cathedral, the Rt Rev Michael Weeder, before following Tutu’s coffin — carried by six priests — into the cathedral.
