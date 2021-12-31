South Africa

Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money in January

31 December 2021 - 08:00
The grant was reinstated by President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying it will end in March 2022. File photo.
Image: SA government via Twitter

Beneficiaries of the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant can expect to receive their first 2022 payment from January 10 after payments of the disability and elderly grants. 

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) said older persons' grants will be paid from January 4 and disability grants from January 5. This includes other grant payments linked to these beneficiaries.

Each beneficiary is assigned a payment date depending on their ID number.

The dates below are applicable to the SA Post Office payout system. Beneficiaries can obtain their grants as soon as they receive confirmation of payment from Sassa. 

Here is when you can collect your R350 grant:

10 January: 080 and 085

11 January: 081 and 086

12 January: 082 and 087

13 January: 083 and 088

14 January: 084 and 089

17 January: 080 and 085

18 January: 081 and 086

19 January: 082 and 087

20 January: 083 and 088

21 January: 084 and 089

24 January: 080 and 085

25 January: 081 and 086 

26 January: 082 and 087 

27 January: 083 and 088

28 January: 084 and 089

31 January: 080 and 085

