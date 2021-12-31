'Archbishop Tutu taught me how to dress impeccably': Dr Mamphela Ramphele

Former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Dr Mamphela Ramphele has credited the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for her impeccable dress style.

Ramphele was speaking at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Friday where Tutu’s remains lay in state. She said she had lost a father in the Arch — as Tutu was affectionately known.

“I was telling people yesterday that when I arrived in Cape Town I was a village woman and an activist and had a tomboy approach to dressing,” said Ramphele.

“And he sat me down and said: ‘No my darling, here you’ve got to raise the quality of your wardrobe.' So, each time I dressed I had to be careful that he would approve. And when he was ill at home and I visited him every day, he would say: ‘You are so beautiful, my child.’ He was that kind of man who paid attention to the smallest of details. At the same time, he had this big view both globally and spiritually.”

Ramphele said she was with Tutu’s family “to receive the body yesterday morning for the first time”. She had been at his widow Leah’s side during Tutu’s illness.