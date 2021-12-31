South Africa

'Archbishop Tutu taught me how to dress impeccably': Dr Mamphela Ramphele

31 December 2021 - 15:11
Dr Mamphela Ramphele says she has lost a father with the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. File photo.
Dr Mamphela Ramphele says she has lost a father with the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Dr Mamphela Ramphele has credited the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for her impeccable dress style.

Ramphele was speaking at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Friday where Tutu’s remains lay in state. She said she had lost a father in the Arch — as Tutu was affectionately known.

“I was telling people yesterday that when I arrived in Cape Town I was a village woman and an activist and had a tomboy approach to dressing,” said Ramphele.

“And he sat me down and said: ‘No my darling, here you’ve got to raise the quality of your wardrobe.' So, each time I dressed I had to be careful that he would approve. And when he was ill at home and I visited him every day, he would say: ‘You are so beautiful, my child.’ He was that kind of man who paid attention to the smallest of details. At the same time, he had this big view both globally and spiritually.”

Ramphele said she was with Tutu’s family “to receive the body yesterday morning for the first time”. She had been at his widow Leah’s side during Tutu’s illness.

‘Live a life of gratitude' - Inside Desmond Tutu's final farewells

As he lay on his death bed, the man who was SA's conscience conveyed to his nearest and dearest the same uplifting message of faith and gratitude ...
News
17 hours ago

“He is my father. Losing a father is always difficult. I lost my biological father when I was a teenager, 19 years old, and he became my spiritual father and now my emotional father,” Ramphele said.

“I have journeyed with Mama [Leah] as one of her advisers, daughter, everything and sat there with her on the last night. I wouldn’t say I feel a sense of loss, I feel a sense of sadness but also a sense of relief because my prayer was, ‘Lord, let your servant go in peace. He has served you with distinction, now accept him into your arms.’ That is my song that uTata is now rested.”

She said Tutu was a man of peace who lived according to the values of ubuntu.

“Tata taught us that there is enough for all of us to share,” she said.

“Social justice was his primary focus. You see how simple his coffin is? You see how we don’t see this long convoy of black cars? The family cars are there. He said: ‘Why should we take money that the government should be using to serve the poorest among us for my funeral?’ The coffin was bought by the family. The family is bearing the actual costs of the burial and that’s the man.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Tutu would rather die than turn a blind eye to injustice’: Former aide

The late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s courage and determination to speak his mind set him apart from other church leaders, says one of his ...
News
2 days ago

Simple wooden coffin and diverse group of mourners reflect life of the Arch, Desmond Tutu

The Arch’s notion of a "rainbow nation", a term he coined decades ago, might ring hollow for many in a country still wracked by inequality drawn ...
News
1 day ago

Tutu went in to bat for the power of sport

Heywood Campbell Broun Jr, an eclectic American sportswriter and drama critic, famously wrote in the early 20th century that “sports does not build ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Artist Rasta becomes the centre of attention as mourners pay tribute to Desmond Tutu

Artist Lebani Sirenje, who is renowned for painting portraits of prominent South Africans at their funerals, enthralled mourners with two paintings ...
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cabinet lifts Covid-19 curfew with immediate effect South Africa
  2. Police on the hunt for Lotto 'thief' who allegedly stole friend's millions South Africa
  3. Gautengers warned to batten down the hatches as thunderstorms approach South Africa
  4. Court dismisses urgent application by permit-holding Zimbabweans for visas South Africa
  5. Scientists break ground on Omicron's effect on vaccines and boosters South Africa

Latest Videos

"He truly lived the courage of his convictions": Cape Town Interfaith ...
It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...