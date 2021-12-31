KZN crime scene expert recalls 'panga and pipe assault' while protecting substation

A KwaZulu-Natal forensic crime scene expert has recalled his hellish assault at the hands of panga-wielding assailants while trying to protect an electrical substation in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, two weeks ago.

Cameron Marion, who works at the Pietermaritzburg local criminal record centre as a forensic crime scene expert, spoke to TimesLIVE after an attack which saw him spend three nights in hospital with injuries to his skull and face.

Marion had taken it upon himself to safeguard a substation from residents of the Nkululeko informal settlement who were aggrieved after power was cut off to northern suburbs in the city after a storm on December 15.

“It was Thursday evening just after 8pm. I got a message from our neighbourhood chat which basically said there were guys ambushing the substation here in front of our house. I got my firearm and went to assist,” he said.

“When I got down there, the guys had pangas and pipes and were hitting the box. So I took out my service pistol and told them to put the pangas and pipes down because they were damaging municipal property, which wasn't right.”

Marion said about 12 people surrounded him and began asking who he was.