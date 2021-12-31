POLL | Which lockdown restrictions should be scrapped next?

The lifting of the midnight curfew by the cabinet has raised hopes that more lockdown restrictions may be scrapped in the near future.

The presidency on Thursday made an unexpected but welcomed announcement about a cabinet decision to lift the curfew.

Under alert level 1, the curfew was in place from 12 midnight to 4am. The curfew was first introduced in March 2020.

The presidency said on Thursday the decision to lift the curfew was due to the trajectory in the infections, the availability of vaccines and the capacity of the public health system to deal with Covid-19 cases.