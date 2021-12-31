Scientists break ground on Omicron's effect on vaccines and boosters

A wave of panic swept over SA and the globe when the Omicron variant was recently announced along with news that mutations at the spike protein might affect the efficacy of existing vaccines.

But this week, two important studies revealed their findings.

The first study has shown that a booster dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which officially had a single dose regimen in SA, is 84% effective at preventing hospitalisation.

Single doses were administered to health workers between February and May this year under the Sisonke study, and then, between November 15 and December 20, about 69,000 health workers were given a booster shot.

The study’s co-lead investigator Linda-Gail Bekker told Reuters: “It reassures us that Covid-19 vaccines continue to be effective for the purpose for which they were designed, which is to protect people against severe disease and death.”

The study is still awaiting peer review, but is a feather in the cap of research as Omicron spreads fast and furiously across the globe.