The nominees and winners for the SA (and some global) Oscars of 2021

It was another rough and challenging year with variants, surges, third and fourth waves, riots, load-shedding and a hunt for 10 imaginary babies (you couldn’t make it up).

Here are the stories that shook SA and the world and the people who caught our attention this year, with the nominees and winners in each category:

International Story of the Year

And the nominees are:

Global Warning: With all the climate change horrors on display — heatwaves, droughts, floods, fires, tornadoes — 2021 showed us that we’re not hurtling towards doomsday. We’ve already arrived.

A Not So Civil Civil War: A year of conflict in Ethiopia has displaced more than 2-million people, left hundreds of thousands facing starvation and thousands dead. The conflict threatens to destroy the country and destabilise the volatile region.

Ship Vrek: The Ever Given became jammed in the Suez Canal in March, causing a colossal six-day traffic jam that cost up to $60bn (R955bn) in trade. The gargantuan cargo ship became an apt metaphor for the state of the world: going nowhere fast — and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

And the winner Is ...

Capitol Punishment: The most fraught day in modern American politics took place when Donald Trump supporters forced their way into the Capitol, shutting down proceedings to certify the election of Joe Biden. America’s own president directed the attack, a dark moment in the country’s history, which might be a glimpse of what is yet to come.