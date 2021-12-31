What precautions should I take when travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic?

As South African travellers celebrate the country being taken off the US travel red list, the World Health Organisation has shared advice on how best to keep yourself safe and healthy while travelling during the pandemic.

It said that it is important to follow all Covid-19 prevention measures, such as wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, maintaining physical distance and avoiding crowded or poorly ventilated places.

“Travelling may place you in areas that are closed, confined, or crowded (the three Cs), which puts you at a higher risk of being exposed to the virus that causes Covid-19. Whenever possible, stay in open, well-ventilated settings. While travelling, practise prevention measures even if you are fully vaccinated against Covid-19,” it said.

It advised travellers to get familiar with the travel policies and rules set out by stations, airports, transport operators and travel hubs.