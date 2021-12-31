South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

What precautions should I take when travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
31 December 2021 - 07:00
The WHO has issued some advice to those travelling during the pandemic. File photo.
The WHO has issued some advice to those travelling during the pandemic. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

As South African travellers celebrate the country being taken off the US travel red list, the World Health Organisation has shared advice on how best to keep yourself safe and healthy while travelling during the pandemic.

It said that it is important to follow all Covid-19 prevention measures, such as wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, maintaining physical distance and avoiding crowded or poorly ventilated places.

“Travelling may place you in areas that are closed, confined, or crowded (the three Cs), which puts you at a higher risk of being exposed to the virus that causes Covid-19. Whenever possible, stay in open, well-ventilated settings. While travelling, practise prevention measures even if you are fully vaccinated against Covid-19,” it said.

It advised travellers to get familiar with the travel policies and rules set out by stations, airports, transport operators and travel hubs.

“Know before you go,” it added.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases further advised that all passengers wear face masks at all times and only remove them during emergencies or when instructed by cabin crew to take them off.

“A passenger who is unable to wear a face mask due to an underlying medical condition must submit a medical certificate from a registered medical practitioner to the operator before departure.

A child under the age of two may be exempted from wearing a face mask. This is because masks can restrict breathing for small children as their airways are smaller than those of older children and adults.”

Passengers should present a negative Covid-19 test, recognised by the World Health Organisation, obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel.

“In the event of a traveller’s failure to submit a certificate as proof of a negative Covid-19 test, the traveller will be required to do an antigen test on arrival, at their own expense.”

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Can using a fan increase the chance of Covid-19 spreading?

Health experts have highlighted the risk of Covid-19 spreading when using a fan in enclosed spaces.
News
2 days ago

How can I best teach my child about Covid-19?

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe, it is important that children feel safe, loved, included and supported.
News
23 hours ago

Is ‘long Covid’ contagious?

While many have developed persistent Covid-19 symptoms long after getting the virus, a condition known as "long Covid", the World Health Organisation ...
News
1 week ago

I am vaccinated against Covid-19, how likely am I to recover if I'm infected?

People who are vaccinated against Covid-19 have a greater chance of recovering should they contract the coronavirus, says the health department.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police on the hunt for Lotto 'thief' who allegedly stole friend's millions South Africa
  2. Gautengers warned to batten down the hatches as thunderstorms approach South Africa
  3. Cabinet lifts Covid-19 curfew with immediate effect South Africa
  4. Court dismisses urgent application by permit-holding Zimbabweans for visas South Africa
  5. Thieves steal Joburg metro police patrol car in Soweto South Africa

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration