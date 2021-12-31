You've spent the whole of 2021 in lockdown: Here's what's changed ... and what hasn’t

Almost two years into a lockdown and the country has made some strides, while other things have remained the same.

Covid-19 continues to spread at a slow burn, and levels of lockdown have become the new normal.

While many have been vaccinated against the virus, an estimate of over 2 million people have been infected, and over 80,000 are dead.

Here is a look at what has changed — and not changed — since the beginning of the year.

What changed

Curfews

On December 30th the government announced the scrapping of the lockdown curfew with immediate effect.

Afrikaans lobby group AfriForum wrote to Dlamini-Zuma earlier in the year, calling for an end to the curfew.

AfriForum’s Jacques Broodryk. said the group wants to know the reasoning and effectiveness of the curfew in terms of fighting Covid-19

“The continued forcing of curfews upon the population is unacceptable and not grounded in fact-based evidence. Therefore, AfriForum has stepped in to put a stop to this irrational policy,” he said.

As the end of the year neared, the DA joined the calls for an end to the curfew, while social media users pleaded with Ramaphosa to lift the curfew so they could crossover the new year at church services.

Vaccines administrated

Since vaccines were made available for citizens, over 27 million vaccines have been administered.

Among the provinces, Gauteng has the most vaccinated people, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. The province with the least vaccinated people is the Northern Cape.

In an effort to get as many people vaccinated, the Gauteng health department doubled the incentive amount of the Vooma vaccination voucher to R200 to get more people over 50 vaccinated.

“A large number of unvaccinated people aged 50+ are predicted to die in this fourth wave. We want to make sure the 50+ have the taxi fare to get to vaccination sites before Christmas,” said the department.

The vouchers are redeemable at any Shoprite supermarket within 30 days.

The DG Murray Trust, working with the department of health, also announced they will award vaccinated people with cash prizes totalling up to R2m in lucky draws conducted in December and January.