LIVE BLOG | Desmond Tutu remembered at funeral service in Cape Town

January 1 2022- 09:50

Tutu left a proud legacy and an indelible mark that will transcend generations

Mahikeng Ministers Fellowship (MMF) hailed ArchBishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu as a fearless servant of God who has left a proud legacy and an indelible mark that will transcend generations.

“We can without fear of contradiction declare that all the recognitions that the Arch received during his lifetime of selfless service to humanity including the Nobel Peace Prize do not measure the invaluable contribution that he has made.

"A crown of righteousness awaits this extraordinary and remarkable servant leader who had impacted as well as deeply enriched our lives when he meets his creator and the GOD that he served with passion and dedication to the very end,” said chairperson, Senior Pastor Moss Tlalang.

“He did not spare any ounce of energy to shine the spotlight on its atrocities as well as mobilising the international community to support the call for sanctions while preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ based on the greatest love for all and calling for repentance from racial hatred, discrimination and social injustice,” he stressed.

He highlighted that the Arch will always be affectionately remembered for his principled servant leadership, for being a forthright and upright theologian, a true man of God, one of unshakeable conviction that all faith leaders had looked up to for guidance and inspiration.