Nomia Ndlovu tops the list of notable cases courts finalised ahead of the new year

Courtroom dramas to rival the best any scriptwriter can come up with kept people captivated this year as plots unravelled, and evidence turned out to be the gift that kept on giving.

It also saw the courts hand down a number of heavy sentences for a range of convictions.

One that grabbed attention was that of Nomia Ndlovu, the former policewoman who was in November sentenced to six life terms for a string of murders she orchestrated — spurred on by greed.

The 46-year-old was convicted of planning the murders of her partner and five family members to claim life insurance payouts.

Ndlovu was also found guilty of inciting the murder of her sister, Joyce and her five children, but they survived her murderous intentions.

Her killing spree started in 2012 and ended in 2018, when she was caught after the hitman she hired to burn her sister and children alive in their home in Bushbuckridge tipped off police, setting the wheels in motion for an undercover police sting operation.

While Ndlovu’s case took a few years from her arrest to her conviction, a man who killed his girlfriend and decapitated her in 2019 pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 23 years.

Elhadji Adama Kebe, 33, stabbed Sibongile Zenzile, 28, more than 10 times in the Kempton Park flat they shared on April 25, 2019. He also cut off her head and kept it in their fridge.

Kebe was arrested the next day at a shop run by the couple.

Instead of sentencing him to the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment for this murder, the high court in Johannesburg on May 18 sentenced him to the lesser sentence after finding there were mitigating factors.

These included the fact that Kebe was a first offender, had shown remorse, spent two years in prison awaiting trial, pleaded guilty, and there were prospects for his rehabilitation.