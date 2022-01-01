NSRI installs shark-bite kits at Plett beaches

Shark-bite kits have been installed on four beaches in Plettenberg Bay following a fundraising campaign carried out by the local National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) lifeboat station.

The Facebook fundraising campaign, which was spearheaded by Station 14 and supported by local businesses Plett Yamaha and The Tackle Box, along with the Plett community, raised enough money for the four boxes to be equipped with trauma pads, a blood-pressure cuff, tourniquets and gloves.

As shark bites usually require urgent intervention to stop blood loss, the idea behind the boxes is for people at the scene to have basic equipment to help the casualty until medical help arrives.

“As with the NSRI’s groundbreaking Pink Buoy Rescue Initiative, these kits are in place to be used in the event of a coastal emergency,” the NSRI said.

The boxes have been installed at Nature’s Valley, the Wreck beach, Robberg 5 beach, Waves, and Keurboomstrand.

The plan is to install them at all the seaside town's beaches soon.

The boxes are secured with combination locks.

In an emergency, beachgoers can call the NSRI on 082 990 5975 to get the code to open the box as well as activate emergency services.

