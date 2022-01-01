Slow trains coming as Prasa commuter services roll up the comeback track

After nearly two years of bruising lockdowns which saw Gauteng's commuter rail network destroyed by thieves, Metrorail commuter train services continue their slow comeback.

Trains from Park Station to Naledi in Soweto were the latest services to resume, with three travelling the route each way daily.

This is a far cry from the almost 200 trains that ran between Park Station and Soweto in the 1980s.

While the trains used on the Naledi route are the standard yellow-and-grey Metrorail electric train sets, they are hauled by Prasa-owned diesels as most of the overhead power cables were stolen on the Gauteng commuter rail network.

Meanwhile, commuter services from Cape Town to Simon’s Town are expected to resume in February once damaged masts at Glencairn have been repaired, said Nana Zenani, acting spokesperson for Metrorail Western Cape.

Services from Retreat to Fish Hoek had only restarted on December 21 after a nearly two-month stoppage caused by cable theft on the line in October.