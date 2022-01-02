'It's not looking good at all' — roads closed as firefighters battle parliament fire

Firefighters are still battling to control the fire that started at parliament on Sunday morning.

This is according to JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, who said the fire has now spread to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) building.

“It's not looking good at all,” Smith said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and Smith said it “might take a while” to establish what sparked the blaze.

“Firefighters are still trying to get the blaze out and that is what they are focusing on at the moment, to get the blaze out,” he said.

According to Smith, the fire started in the office space of the third floor and spread through the roof.

Roads around the parliament precinct have been closed. There are road closures on Plein and Roeland streets. Commercial and Barrack streets have also been closed.

Roeland Street is closed at its intersection with Hope Street, St. John's Street is closed where it intersects with Vrede Street and Commercial Street is closed at its intersection with Buitenkant Street.

