2022: Here are the big events we can expect

The year 2021 brought with it the continuation of Covid-19 restrictions and the spread of new variants. Former president Jacob Zuma appeared in many headlines after he was arrested, leading to a six-day looting spree in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng which threatened to bring the country to a standstill. The year ended on a sad note when Anglican archbishop, theologian and human rights activist Desmond Tutu died after Christmas at the age of 90.

Here’s a look at what we can expect in the new year:

2022

January:

January 4: A 49-year-old man arrested in connection with the fire that caused extensive damage to the parliament precinct in Cape Town is due to make his first appearance in court.

January 8: The ANC’s annual birthday celebrations.

January 9: The Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament hosted in Cameroon.

January 17: Trial date for the four police officers accused of murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba during a student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. They have all pleaded not guilty.