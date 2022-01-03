South Africa

2022: Here are the big events we can expect

03 January 2022 - 07:32
The much anticipated corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma is set for April 11 2022. File image
The much anticipated corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma is set for April 11 2022. File image
Image: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

The year 2021 brought with it the continuation of Covid-19 restrictions and the spread of new variants. Former president Jacob Zuma appeared in many headlines after he was arrested, leading to a six-day looting spree in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng which threatened to bring the country to a standstill. The year ended on a sad note when Anglican archbishop, theologian and human rights activist Desmond Tutu died after Christmas at the age of 90.

Here’s a look at what we can expect in the new year:

2022

January:

January 4: A 49-year-old man arrested in connection with the fire that caused extensive damage to the parliament precinct in Cape Town is due to make his first appearance in court.

January 8: The ANC’s annual birthday celebrations.

January 9: The Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament hosted in Cameroon.

January 17: Trial date for the four police officers accused of murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba during a student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Police in court facing murder charge after death of Mthokozisi Ntumba

The four police officers face a charge of murder, three charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.
News
9 months ago

Thuli Madonsela: Death of Mthokozisi Ntumba ‘the Hector Pieterson moment of democratic SA’

Mthokozisi Ntumba became a household name in SA after he was shot dead during a fees protest by students outside Wits University last week.
News
9 months ago

Police managers lift veil on officers behaving badly across SA

Police have laid bare a lack of discipline which has tainted the image of the SAPS.
Politics
7 months ago

January 17: Klerksdorp magistrate’s court trial of Seun Joubert, 44, and Isabelle Francis, 35, whose baby died of malnutrition.

Couple charged with murder after four-month-old baby ‘starves to death’

Social workers had removed four of their children after allegations of abuse.
News
1 month ago

January 17-30: Australia Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

January 19: Nelson Mandela funeral fraud case against axed Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and 13 others, charged with fraud, money laundering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and corruption.

Case against 14 in Nelson Mandela funeral scandal postponed, yet again

Judge Bantubonke Tokota said by the time the case continues next year, everyone must have prepared their documents to prevent further impediments.
News
2 months ago

January 20: Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former deputy commissioner Bonang Mgwenya asked the court to investigate delays in the R191m police “blue lights” case. The charges relate to a multimillion-rand tender which Vimpie Manthata’s company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, was awarded to fit emergency lights to police vehicles.

Phahlane, Mgwenya ask court to probe delays in R191m police 'blue lights' case

Applications by former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former deputy commissioner Bonang Mgwenya, asking the court to ...
News
1 month ago

State failed to properly disclose docket in ‘blue lights’ case, ex-top cop Phahlane argues

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane asked the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday to strike his ...
News
1 month ago

January 21: The Bosasa Operations R1.8bn fraud and corruption case to resume.

Bosasa was involved in ‘grand corruption’: state capture inquiry

How did a company like Bosasa, mired in allegations of corruption in the early 2000s, keep getting government contracts well into the 2010s?
Politics
5 months ago

January 21-23: Winter X Games 26 extreme sports event in Aspen, Colorado in the US.

January 22-28: Special Olympics World Winter Games, postponed from 2021, in Kazan, Russia.

January 26: The case of the State Security Agency IT employee, Thuso Leonard Oesi, who is accused of trebling his salary to R174,000.  is due back in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court.

SSA IT employee accused of trebling his salary lines up his defence

The case of the State Security Agency employee who allegedly stole R1m from the agency was postponed by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes ...
News
2 months ago

January: The case against EFF councillor Anthony Matumba, who is alleged to be behind a fake @Tracey Zille Twitter account used to spread disparaging, racist and harassing comments towards black women, in the Louis Trichardt Equality Court was postponed to January 2022.

Case against EFF councillor allegedly behind controversial @TracyZille account postponed

The case against EFF councillor Anthony Matumba, who is alleged to have been behind a fake Twitter account used to spread disparaging, racist and ...
News
5 months ago

February:

February 1: Chinese New Year 2022.

February 4-20: Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

February 5 to March 19: Six Nations rugby tournament.

Feb 10: President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in parliament, at 7pm.

February 21: Two Eskom employees at the Tutuka power station and a supplier are due in the Standerton magistrate’s court for the theft of about R100m worth of fuel oil a month.

Two Eskom employees accused of theft of R100m worth of fuel oil per month released on R5,000 bail

Two Eskom employees at the Tutuka power station appeared in the Standerton magistrate’s court on Friday for the theft of about R100m worth of fuel ...
News
1 month ago

March:

March 1-2: Africa Energy Indaba 14th edition.

March 4-13: Winter Paralympics in Beijing, China.

March 4 to April 3: ODI World Cup for women cricket tournament in New Zealand.

March 13: Cape Town Cycle Tour.

March 29: Special Tribunal will hear Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Transnet v CRRC E-Loco Supply (Pty) Ltd and Others. The sum of R4.2bn held in bank accounts linked to a locomotive supplier has been frozen as the funds are believed to be linked to allegations of state capture or maladministration and irregularities to influence where Transnet awarded the tenders.

SIU and Transnet get preservation order freezing R4.2bn in bank accounts

The Special Investigating Unit and Transnet have been granted a preservation order to freeze R4.2bn held in bank accounts linked to a locomotive ...
News
3 months ago

March: The Passenger Rail Agency of SA says trains will return to full service in March or April 2022.

March 31: Driver’s licence renewal grace period extended to March 31 2022.

April:

April 7-10: Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia in the US.

April 11: The five men implicated in the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa will go on trial.

Safety of nine witnesses in Senzo Meyiwa trial will be protected: state

The trial of the five men accused of the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa will begin from April 11 next year in the high court in Pretoria.
News
2 months ago

‘He will never be OK again’: 7-year battle to prove his innocence in Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

The life of Zamokhule Mbatha, the man initially arrested in connection with the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, has been ripped apart ...
News
2 months ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: a timeline of events

Monday’s hearing of the five men accused of the 2014 murder of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was likely to focus on setting ...
News
2 months ago

April 11: Date set for former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial.

LISTEN | I’m being politically persecuted, Jacob Zuma tells prayer meeting

The former president told his fan club that something had gone terribly wrong and he was imprisoned without trial
Politics
2 months ago

Zuma trial postponed as defence and state medical teams discuss health prognosis

The corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma has been adjourned to later this month when, depending on his medical condition, his “special ...
Politics
3 months ago

April 16-17: Two Oceans Marathon 

May:

May 9-13: The R1.9m New Vosloorus Hospital Taxi Rank trial in the matter between the SIU and Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality v Kubwa Kazi Construction and nine others will sit at the Special Tribunal.

May 19-22: US PGA golf tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

May 22 to June 5: French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France.

May 28: Uefa Champions League final soccer tournament in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

June:

June 16-19: US Open golf tournament in Massachusetts.

June 27 to July 10: Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, England.

July:

July: Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s corruption trial tentatively set for July. Gumede and her 21 co-accused appeared on charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to a Durban Solid Waste management tender worth more than R430m.

Hawks rearrest eThekwini official and wife in ongoing R430m Durban Solid Waste tender saga

The deputy director of supply-chain management at the eThekwini municipality, Sandile Ngcobo, and his wife Vuyiswa, who previously held a position ...
News
1 year ago

July 1: Aarto Points Demerit System comes online.

Outa asks Mbalula to rethink deadline for renewing driving licences amid backlog, inefficiencies

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has called on transport minister Fikile Mbalula to extend the deadline for renewing driving licences that expired ...
Motoring
4 months ago

AA calls for Aarto implementation to be halted

The Automobile Association says attempts to roll out the Aarto legislation must be halted and the act repealed.
Motoring
1 month ago

July 1-24: Tour de France cycling race.

July 9-17: One year on: Civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Sparked by the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma for failing to testify at the state capture inquiry. The protests soon turned into violent looting and riots and is said to be the most violence the country has seen since the end of apartheid. 

July unrest 'planned at high political level', says Abahlali baseMjondolo

Text messages advising "comrades" not to wear ANC regalia so they would not be identified during the unrest circulated in July, said S’bu Zikode of ...
News
1 month ago

July 14-17: British Open golf tournament in Fife, Scotland.

July 15-24: IAAF World Championships athletics competition in Oregon, US.

July 28 to August 8: Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

August:

August 28: Comrades Marathon.

Comrades Marathon centennial race scheduled for late August next year

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has announced that the centennial race will take place on an unfamiliar date of August 28 next year and not ...
Sport
3 months ago

August 29 to September 11: US Open tennis tournament.

September: 

September 9-11: Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

October:

October 15 to November 19: Rugby League World Cup, postponed from 2021, in England.

October 16 to November 13: ICC World T20 cricket tournament in Australia.

November: 

November 21 to December 18: Fifa World Cup soccer tournament in Qatar.

December:

December 26: One year since the death of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

TimesLIVE

RECORDED | Ramaphosa addresses South Africa on the death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Sunday night's address was expected to take place at around 9.40pm.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Tutu unafraid to speak truth to power over the decades

Many people will remember Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his friendly demeanour, his self-deprecating humour and ability to light up any room. ...
Multimedia
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Someone check on Bheki Cele': Mzansi reacts to the lifting of lockdown curfew South Africa
  2. Rename Cape Town airport after the Arch says Archbishop Makgoba as final ... South Africa
  3. Mom faces weekends in jail for denying ex-husband access to their children News
  4. Parliament security guards were not on duty when fire broke out because of ... South Africa
  5. Two drownings bring gloom to New Year's Day in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

The loss of an icon: Final farewell for Desmond Tutu
"He truly lived the courage of his convictions": Cape Town Interfaith ...