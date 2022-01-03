Cele denies partying with his daughter at Cape Town nightclub, threatens to take legal action

Police minister Bheki Cele has threatened to take legal action after a social media user claimed he and his “daughter” were at a Cape Town nightclub for her birthday.

The user posted videos on Twitter claiming Cele was at Coco nightclub with his “daughter” Khumbuza Cele.

Cele was criticised on Twitter after the videos were posted, with some saying he was a hypocrite because he often calls for stricter restrictions on alcohol sales and nightclubs.

Speaking on eNCA, Cele denied the claims and said he wanted them retracted or he would take legal action.

“There are two Khumbuza Celes but that’s not my daughter. My daughter is at home in Durban,” said Cele.

His spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed that the person in the Twitter videos was not the police minister’s daughter.

Attempts to contact the Twitter user for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.