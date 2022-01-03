Cele denies partying with his daughter at Cape Town nightclub, threatens to take legal action
Police minister Bheki Cele has threatened to take legal action after a social media user claimed he and his “daughter” were at a Cape Town nightclub for her birthday.
The user posted videos on Twitter claiming Cele was at Coco nightclub with his “daughter” Khumbuza Cele.
Cele was criticised on Twitter after the videos were posted, with some saying he was a hypocrite because he often calls for stricter restrictions on alcohol sales and nightclubs.
Speaking on eNCA, Cele denied the claims and said he wanted them retracted or he would take legal action.
“There are two Khumbuza Celes but that’s not my daughter. My daughter is at home in Durban,” said Cele.
His spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed that the person in the Twitter videos was not the police minister’s daughter.
Attempts to contact the Twitter user for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.
[JUST IN] Police Minister sets the record straight on this video and Twitter post, while on his Durban beachfront walkabout, he tells @DasenThathiah on @eNCA that he plans to take necessary action if @khawula_musa doesn’t retract and apologise. https://t.co/Nj9VNdtZhv— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) January 1, 2022
Cele said he had nothing against liquor and partying, as long as it was done responsibly.
He said the past festive season was safer, with fewer crime incidents reported and the police recording many successes.
[SAFER FESTIVE] Police Minister General Bheki Cele says this years festive season has been safer with less crime incidents reported and @SAPoliceService recording many successes. #SaferFestiveSeason pic.twitter.com/ch9J15118q— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) January 1, 2022
