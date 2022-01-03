South Africa

Cele denies partying with his daughter at Cape Town nightclub, threatens to take legal action

03 January 2022 - 13:00
Police minister Bheki Cele has threatened to take legal action over videos posted on Twitter.
Police minister Bheki Cele has threatened to take legal action over videos posted on Twitter.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Police minister Bheki Cele has threatened to take legal action after a social media user claimed he and his “daughter” were at a Cape Town nightclub for her birthday.

The user posted videos on Twitter claiming Cele was at Coco nightclub with his “daughter” Khumbuza Cele.

Cele was criticised on Twitter after the videos were posted, with some saying he was a hypocrite because he often calls for stricter restrictions on alcohol sales and nightclubs.

Speaking on eNCA, Cele denied the claims and said he wanted them retracted or he would take legal action.

“There are two Khumbuza Celes but that’s not my daughter. My daughter is at home in Durban,” said Cele.

His spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed that the person in the Twitter videos was not the police minister’s daughter.

Attempts to contact the Twitter user for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.

Cele said he had nothing against liquor and partying, as long as it was done responsibly.

He said the past festive season was safer, with fewer crime incidents reported and the police recording many successes.

MORE

'Someone check on Bheki Cele': Mzansi reacts to the lifting of lockdown curfew

Are you celebrating the end of the curfew?
News
3 days ago

Durban beaches filled to the brim on New Year's day

Beach lovers celebrated the new year with a splash.
News
1 day ago

‘If you’re found loitering after midnight on New Year’s Day you’ll be arrested,’ warns Bheki Cele

Police minister calls on South Africans to comply with the midnight curfew.
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Someone check on Bheki Cele': Mzansi reacts to the lifting of lockdown curfew South Africa
  2. Rename Cape Town airport after the Arch says Archbishop Makgoba as final ... South Africa
  3. Mom faces weekends in jail for denying ex-husband access to their children News
  4. Parliament security guards were not on duty when fire broke out because of ... South Africa
  5. Two drownings bring gloom to New Year's Day in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

The loss of an icon: Final farewell for Desmond Tutu
"He truly lived the courage of his convictions": Cape Town Interfaith ...