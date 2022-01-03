From an arrest to concerns about Sona — what you need to know about the parliament fire

A fire that gutted parts of the parliament precinct on Sunday morning sent shock waves across SA.

The fire spread to the National Assembly chamber, sparking concerns about whether the state of the nation address (Sona), set to be presented by President Cyril Ramaphosa on February 10, will continue as planned.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said plans for the 2022 Sona were under way when the fire broke out.

Ramaphosa and Mapisa-Nqakula said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

From police investigations to whether the Sona would have to move to a different venue, here's what you need to know about the incident:

Arrest

The Hawks were assigned to investigate the fire and on Sunday afternoon arrested a 49-year-old suspect.

The crime-fighting unit said the man was an ordinary citizen and not an employee of parliament.

He will appear in court on Tuesday to face charges of housebreaking, theft and arson, under The National Key Points Act.

No security guards

Western Cape secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) Baxolie Mali said the extent of the damage could have been minimised had security staff been on site on Sunday.

Mali said parliament implemented a cost-cutting measure that saw security personnel being instructed not to work at weekends because parliament did not have money.

He said police were mostly stationed outside parliament at weekends, which meant they could not have detected the fire in time.