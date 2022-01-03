IN PICTURES | Parliament fire reignites
03 January 2022 - 19:47
A fire that ripped through parliament in Cape Town on Sunday has again erupted.
"[The] fire has just re-emerged and it's now engulfing the entire roof of the National Assembly. It's inexplicable, as we thought it's been put out completely,” said parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on Monday afternoon.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.