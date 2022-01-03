South Africa

‘Is this what adjusted level 1 has become?’ — Mboweni criticises partygoers without face masks

03 January 2022 - 09:12
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni criticised people for not wearing masks while gathering in groups.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

While many have enjoyed the change in restrictions under lockdown level 1, retired finance minister Tito Mboweni has criticised partygoers for not wearing face masks. 

In an image recently shared on social media, more than 10 people can be seen gathered at what looks like a public park with none wearing face masks. 

“Is this what adjusted level 1 has become? Really now? No masks, just fun!” exclaimed Mboweni.

Lockdown restrictions were eased last week ahead of New Year’s Eve. 

The presidency said the decision to lift the curfew was due to the trajectory of infections, the availability of vaccines and the capacity of the public health system to deal with Covid-19 cases. 

The limits on gatherings were raised to no more than 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors.

“Based on the trajectory of the pandemic, the levels of vaccination in the country and the capacity within the health sector”,  cabinet decided to make these changes to adjusted alert level 1 with immediate effect:

  • The curfew is lifted. There will therefore be no restrictions on the hours of movement of people.
  • Gatherings are restricted to no more than 1,000 people indoors and no more than 2,000 people outdoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used. All other restrictions remain in place.

Other restrictions, including restricted gatherings, mask-wearing and social distancing, remain, it said.

