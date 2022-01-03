Major artwork and heritage items safe after parliament blaze, but some pieces still to be checked

About 4,000 art or heritage pieces were housed in parliament during the fire on Sunday.

But the status of all the historic pieces is not yet known as temperatures of 100ºC are still being reached in some parts of the building, according to a parliamentary presiding officers' media briefing on Monday.

National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo said the museum of art and heritage works, and the Keiskamma Tapestry, were safe.

The houses of parliament are made up of three sections. The first dates back to 1884, while the other sections, which hold the National Assembly, were built in the 1920s and 1980s.

The fire did the most damage in the newer sections.

According to parliament, the Artworks Office was established in 2001 to preserve, document and maintain its art, artefact and heritage collections.