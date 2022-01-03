Man arrested for assault, rape of estranged wife to remain in custody

The Mogwase magistrate’s court on Monday postponed the case against a man accused of assaulting and raping his estranged wife last week to January 10 for a possible bail application.

The man, 41, is facing charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and rape.

The man, who is currently separated from his wife, called and arranged for them to meet to discuss an urgent matter.

He went to pick up his wife from her parental home on Wednesday afternoon.

“He then drove towards a local mall, but changed directions and headed to their house … near Mogwase, outside Rustenburg,” National Prosecuting Authority North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame said in a statement.

He said an argument ensued after they arrived home and the man allegedly assaulted and strangled the woman with a rope, then poured her with petrol and eventually raped her.

“Subsequently, he allegedly forced the victim into his car and drove away with her. However, the victim managed to unlock the car and jumped out.

“According to the police report, she received assistance from a good Samaritan who was walking along the road and took her to the police station, where charges of attempted murder and rape were laid, leading to a swift arrest … on Thursday December 30.”

TimesLIVE