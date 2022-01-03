No lost children on Durban beaches during festive season

The empty tent to accommodate lost children was an unfamiliar sight on Durban's beachfront since the start of the festive season.

Over the years, the tent and other nearby police premises would be overflowing with hundreds of children. Some would spend days with police and social workers before they were reunited with their parents.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said no children had been separated from their parents during this year's festivities.

Durban metro police spokesperson Supt Mthokozisi Msomi confirmed that no children were lost on the beachfront. He attributed it to a safety campaign which ensures that every child on the beach is tagged.

Msomi added that beachgoers were well-behaved since the start of the festive season.

“There were no big incidents. Everyone behaved very well,” he said.