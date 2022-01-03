South Africa

WATCH | Range Rover submerged after showboating in water for beachgoers

03 January 2022 - 10:16
The Range Rover driving through the water at a Richards Bay beach
Image: Screenshot

Richards Bay beachgoers were bemused when the driver of a Range Rover put on a show by dangerously driving through the water before ending up with a partially submerged SUV.

Two videos of the incident, believed to have been captured on New Year's Day, have been doing their rounds on social media.

The first video shows the Range Rover driving along the water's edge as crowds of people in the water and on the beach cheer the driver on.

Two passengers are seen standing out the sunroof of the Range Rover waving their hands.

In the second video a woman shows how the vehicle ended up partially submerged.

She says: "Current situation in Richards Bay … Let's just swim with our cars. This is so sad."

"This is the reason I don't do beaches nowadays," said one Twitter user.

Another said: "We drink too much sometimes, let's be responsible as Africans."

