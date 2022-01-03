South Africa

Western Cape has most new active Covid-19 cases

03 January 2022 - 07:32 By TimesLIVE
On Sunday the NICD reported 4,379 new Covid-19 cases and 30 fatalities. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ phonlamaiphoto

Most new cases of Covid-19 recorded on Sunday were in the Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal each accounting for 21%.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the Eastern Cape accounted for 11% of the new cases, Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5%, Northern Cape for 4%, and Limpopo and North West each for 3%.

The institute reported 4,379 new Covid-19 cases and 30 fatalities. There were 27 hospital admissions in the 24-hour period.

TimesLIVE

