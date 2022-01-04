South Africa

Back to school — here are the dates for coastal and inland provinces

Prega Govender Journalist
04 January 2022 - 15:23
Teachers in the inland provinces will return to school on January 10 while pupils go back on January 12. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/olegdudko

Schools, for teachers and pupils in inland provinces - Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West - will reopen on January 10 and 12 respectively.

Teachers in the coastal provinces - KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Western Cape - will return to school on January 17 while pupils will go back on January 19.

That’s according to the school calendar for 2022.

As matric pupils wait for the release of their results by basic education minister Angie Motshekga on January 20, her spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga clarified misunderstandings about the pass requirements.

He tweeted a fact sheet stating there were frenzied debates over the release of the results.

“Outrage is often expressed that the lowest possible pass mark per subject is 30%. However, what is not fully understood is that no candidate can obtain a National Senior Certificate (NSC) if he or she passes all seven subjects at 30%.”

He said pupils must pass at least three of the seven subjects at 40%.

Mhlanga said arguments were made that raising the 30% threshold to 50%, for example, would improve the education system.

“However, a 2014 ministerial committee, which recommended several changes to the NSC, did not recommend changing the lowest threshold. It is acceptable assessment practice to ensure provision is made for different levels of achievement.”

He said all education systems “have different levels of passes, not just one pass mark”.

In 2020, 62.4% of pupils obtained admission to bachelor and diploma studies.

