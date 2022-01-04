COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Drone shows long queues for Covid-19 tests in Israel
January 04 2022 - 07:00
Do I need to re-test for Covid-19 before returning to work?
If an employee has been diagnosed with Covid-19, an employer may only allow them to return to work after the mandatory 10 days of self-isolation.
This is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which said the employee may need to undergo a medical evaluation confirming their fitness to work.
“At present, retesting people who have experienced mild illness, and have recovered from Covid-19, is not recommended,” said the NICD.
“A person is considered safe to return to the workplace and discontinue self-isolation if they are no longer infectious. This means they developed their first symptoms more than 10 days prior and have not experienced any symptoms for at least three days (72 hours). However, returning to work is dependent on the patient’s clinical state of health.”
January 04 2022 - 07:00
Zimbabwean schools to stay closed due to Covid-19: Mnangagwa
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has indefinitely deferred the reopening of schools, citing high numbers of Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant.
Schools were set to reopen on January 10.
In his New Year address, Mnangagwa said the opening of schools would be “delayed until further notice”, and only examination classes would be allowed to reopen on January 10.
January 04 2022 - 06:42
Australian regulator to review price hike in Covid-19 antigen tests
Australia's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it has contacted suppliers of Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits to examine pricing pressures in the market, as calls grow louder for the government to make the tests free amid a severe shortage of the kits.
January 04 2022 - 06:20
India reports most Covid-19 cases since early September
India reported 37,379 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, the most since early September as the Omicron coronavirus variant overtakes Delta in places such as the capital New Delhi.
Deaths rose by 124 to reach a total of 482,017. Total infections stand at 34.96 million.
Reuters
January 04 2022 - 06:15
Boris Johnson on Covid-19: UK will 'continue on same path'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the right measures were in place to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant given the high levels of vaccination in the country.
January 04 2022 - 06:10
FDA clears Pfizer booster for kids 12-15 years-old
The FDA authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years
.
January 04 2022 - 06:00
Drone shows long queues for Covid-19 tests in Israel
Drone footage showed endless lines of cars along the roads leading to COVID-19 testing centers in the cities of Jerusalem and Ashdod in Israel.
.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 17 339 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 3 232 new cases, representing a 18.6% positivity rate. A further 87 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 312 to date. See more here:https://t.co/i8ieXWHs8d pic.twitter.com/f88EhL1AcB— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 3, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.