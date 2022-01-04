South Africa

Crystal meth bust nets four suspects ‘linked to transnational drug trade’

04 January 2022 - 11:13 By TimesLIVE
The four suspects were charged with drug dealing and have been remanded in custody. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A sting operation has netted four suspects allegedly linked to a transnational drug enterprise in SA, Mozambique and the US, the Hawks said on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Nomthandazo Mbambo said 60kg of crystal meth with a street value of about R7m was seized.

The four suspects were arrested in a sting operation in the Modderfontein and Buffelshoek policing precincts by the Hawks’ SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau , US Drug Enforcement Administration and Crime Intelligence last Thursday in Gauteng and North West.

They have been charged with drug dealing and have been remanded in custody pending their next appearance in the Potchefstroom magistrate’s court on January 10.

TimesLIVE

