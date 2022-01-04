South Africa

KZN police hunt for showboating Range Rover driver

04 January 2022 - 10:41
The Range Rover driving through the water at a Richards Bay beach
The Range Rover driving through the water at a Richards Bay beach
Image: Screenshot

Richards Bay police are searching for the driver of a Range Rover who put on a show by dangerously driving through water before ending up with a partially submerged SUV.

The incident is understood to have taken place at Pelican Island located at the Richards Bay port on New Year’s Day.

Two videos of the drama that unfolded have been doing the rounds on social media.

The first video shows the Range Rover driving along the water’s edge as crowds of people in the water and on the beach cheer the driver on.

Two passengers are seen standing and waving their hands from the sunroof of the Range Rover.

In the second video a woman shows how the vehicle ended up partially submerged.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele told TimesLIVE on Tuesday they were aware of the incident “but no-one has been arrested”.

“The suspect is still being sought by the police,” said Mbele.

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH | Range Rover submerged after showboating in water for beachgoers

Richards Bay beachgoers were thrilled when the driver of a Range Rover put on a show by motoring through the water before ending up with a partially ...
News
1 day ago

Limpopo businessman identified as reckless driver of Range Rover on Moloto Road

The driver of a red Range Rover who was seen in a viral social media video driving recklessly has been arrested, the Road Traffic Management ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rename Cape Town airport after the Arch says Archbishop Makgoba as final ... South Africa
  2. Parliament security guards were not on duty when fire broke out because of ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Range Rover submerged after showboating in water for beachgoers South Africa
  4. Cele denies partying with his daughter at Cape Town nightclub, threatens to ... South Africa
  5. Parliament on fire and flames have reached roof, City of Cape Town says South Africa

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze