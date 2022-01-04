Man survives night in tree after kayak capsizes on flooded Vaal River

A 42-year-old man from Johannesburg survived a night huddled in a tree after his kayak was swept away and capsized on the flooded Vaal River on Monday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Vaal Dam station commander Jake Manten said the man, who was part of a team from the South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, was located on Tuesday.

The man was reported missing on Monday afternoon after he was said to be assisting in a rescue of birds and their eggs from trees on the flooded Vaal River while on a kayak, Manten said.

"The river, swollen from heavy rainfall, had four of the dam wall sluice gates opened at the time by the department of water and sanitation," he said.

"Our NSRI rescue vehicle, towing our rescue runner rescue craft and with an NSRI Ark inflatable with swift water rescue gear, responded and were joined by a police dive unit, SA Police Service, ER24 ambulance services and Netcare 911 ambulance services."