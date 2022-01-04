Man survives night in tree after kayak capsizes on flooded Vaal River
A 42-year-old man from Johannesburg survived a night huddled in a tree after his kayak was swept away and capsized on the flooded Vaal River on Monday.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Vaal Dam station commander Jake Manten said the man, who was part of a team from the South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, was located on Tuesday.
The man was reported missing on Monday afternoon after he was said to be assisting in a rescue of birds and their eggs from trees on the flooded Vaal River while on a kayak, Manten said.
"The river, swollen from heavy rainfall, had four of the dam wall sluice gates opened at the time by the department of water and sanitation," he said.
"Our NSRI rescue vehicle, towing our rescue runner rescue craft and with an NSRI Ark inflatable with swift water rescue gear, responded and were joined by a police dive unit, SA Police Service, ER24 ambulance services and Netcare 911 ambulance services."
A search was carried out along the river banks to as far as Groenpunt Correctional Centre. Eyewitnesses said they had seen a kayak capsize further upstream earlier, said Manten.
"During the night a search was suspended and was resumed at first light on Tuesday. A staging area was established on the river to assist with the search coordination. A police helicopter joined in the ongoing search.
"During the search the missing kayak was located wrapped around a tree and damaged.
"While an NSRI rescue craft searched that area along the river, the man was found huddled in a tree that he had climbed to escape the rapids after being swept away when his kayak capsized."
The man was rescued from the tree and taken on board the NSRI rescue craft and brought to the staging area, where was reunited with family, colleagues and friends.
Manten said he had reportedly remained in the tree throughout the night.
"ER24 paramedics assisted with medical treatment for exhaustion and dehydration and following rehydration and further care he required no further assistance. NSRI commends all services involved in the successful search and rescue operation."
TimesLIVE
