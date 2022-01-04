Police arrest six men with vehicles allegedly used for heists

Police in Gauteng have arrested six men in possession of high-performance vehicles that were reported stolen.

These vehicles are also suspected to have been used in the commission of serious and violent crimes, including cash-in-transit robberies.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said four suspects were arrested in Oaklands, Johannesburg, and two others in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Monday.

“Police received information through crime intelligence about a safe house in Oaklands where there are high-performance vehicles and suspects that might be involved in cash-in-transit robberies,” Masondo said.

Officers from the highway patrol unit, flying squad and a private security company went to the house and spotted suspects tampering with the engine of a Ford Ranger.