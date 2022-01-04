POLL | Who should be held responsible for the parliament fire?

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said she will not take responsibility for the fire that broke out in parliament on Sunday morning.

Mapisa-Nqakula was responding to questions on whether she had dropped the ball as parliament counts the cost of the blaze that left several buildings damaged.

“I am not responsible for any dropping of the ball in terms of security in parliament. If anything, the report I have received from the secretary of parliament is to the effect that the cameras of parliament were all working,” she said, dismissing earlier reports about the cameras not working.

Mapisa-Nqakula added the department of public works also assured her the cameras were working at the time of the incident.