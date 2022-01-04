SA records 139 deaths, 8,078 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

SA recorded 139 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day figure since the onset of the fourth wave.

The previous highest number of single-day deaths was 126, recorded on December 30, according to global virus tracking site worldometers.info.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday, the 139 deaths took the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to 91,451.