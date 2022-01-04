South Africa

SA records 139 deaths, 8,078 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

04 January 2022 - 21:45 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 139 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/perig76

SA recorded 139 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day figure since the onset of the fourth wave.

The previous highest number of single-day deaths was 126, recorded on December 30, according to global virus tracking site worldometers.info.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday, the 139 deaths took the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to 91,451.

The NICD also reported 8,078 new Covid-19 cases in the past day, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 3,483,590 to date.

Of the new cases, the most were in KwaZulu-Natal (2,281), followed by the Western Cape (1,765) and Gauteng (1,549). The Eastern Cape (1,061) was the only other province to pass the 1,000-mark for new infections.

There were 309 new hospital admissions in the past day, taking the total number of people currently admitted for Covid-19 related treatment to 8,857 across SA.

TimesLIVE

