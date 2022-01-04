South Africa

Thuli Madonsela welcomes release of state capture report to public

04 January 2022 - 22:32 By TIMESLIVE
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has welcomed the release of the state capture commission's report to the public on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has welcomed the release of the state capture commission's report to the public on Tuesday, not long after President Cyril Ramaphosa received it.

Ramaphosa received the first part of the report at the Union Buildings from the chairperson of the commission, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, on Tuesday.

The first portion of the report covers a number of areas, including investigations into SA Airways.

Madonsela said on Twitter the release to the public accorded with SA's constitutional value of accountability.

Following the release of the report, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution, Lawson Naidoo, said it was yet to be seen whether the statement made by Ramaphosa when receiving the report — that this was a defining moment in the country’s effort to end the era of state capture — would come to fruition.

Naidoo told Newzroom Afrika it would only mark the start of the end of this culture of corruption and impunity if the recommendations contained in the report were implemented swiftly.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

He said the way state institutions were manipulated for nefarious ends had to stop. This would depend largely on the political will to implement Zondo's recommendations.

Zondo said those who have been implicated needed to be investigated further and on weighing the evidence, prosecuted if necessary.

TimesLIVE

