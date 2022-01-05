ANC T-shirt and Janusz Waluś placards found in parliament arson suspect’s shack, says neighbour

An ANC T-shirt, political reports from 1980s newspapers and placards demanding the release of Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Waluś, were found in the suspected parliament arsonist’s shack this week.

This is according to a street committee member in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, who was present on Monday when detectives combed Zandile Christmas Mafe’s Site B shack for clues.

Mafe, 49, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday to answer to charges including arson and theft.

When his face was seen on television screens during his court appearance, his neighbours were dumbfounded.

Patrick Mkwela, a member of the street committee who has lived in the community for about 30 years, said: “We ask people to bring us letters from the street committees where they come from so we can determine what kind of a person he or she is. But he [Mafe] was yet to give us that letter. He has lived here since August.”