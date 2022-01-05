South Africa

‘Capturing the state capturers’ or ‘a dog’s breakfast?’ — Mzansi weighs in on state capture report

05 January 2022 - 09:23
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives the first part of the state capture inquiry report from acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa receives the first part of the state capture inquiry report from acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Image: GCIS

The handing over of the first part of the state capture inquiry report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday has been met with mixed reaction online from politicians and citizens.

Acting chief justice and chairperson of the state capture inquiry Raymond Zondo gave Ramaphosa part 1 of the three-part report, which has since been made public.

This comes after four years of gathering evidence of state capture, including at the state-owned SA Revenue Service (Sars), Eskom and SAA, among others. 

Some described the release of the report as a defining moment in SA’s history and a step forward in the quest to tackle corruption, while others claimed it was full of bias.

Former President Jacob Zuma and former Sars boss Tom Moyane are among the individuals implicated in the report. It alleged the pair played a critical role in collapsing the tax authority.

The SA Revenue Service was systemically and deliberately weakened, chiefly through the restructuring of its institutional capacity, strategic appointments and dismissals of key individuals, and a pervasive culture of fear and bullying. It is a clear example of state capture
Part 1 of the state capture inquiry report

Sars was systemically and deliberately weakened, chiefly through the restructuring of its institutional capacity, strategic appointments and dismissals of key individuals, and a pervasive culture of fear and bullying. It is a clear example of state capture,” said the report.

It said Moyane was promised his position at Sars well in advance by the former president, and some units at Sars were restructured or dismantled, which meant their functions were either abandoned or not carried out effectively.

Controversial former SAA chairperson and close associate of Zuma, Dudu Myeni, was also implicated in the report. It was recommended the National Prosecuting Authority charges Myeni for fraud and corruption.

The commission found Myeni and her ally Yakhe Kwinana, who led the company’s technical side, both ran SAA into the ground.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Myeni is accused of intimidation of staff members and acting with “corrupt intent”.

“The evidence reveals Ms Myeni was appointed chairperson of the board of SAA in circumstances where she was an underperforming board member.

“She proceeded, through a mixture of negligence, incompetence and deliberate corrupt intent, to dismantle governance procedures at SAA, create a climate of fear and intimidation and make a series of operational choices at SAA that saw it decline into a shambolic state,” the report said.

Here are some responses from social media: 

READ MORE :

'Let’s put state capture behind us and build ethical state': ANC

The ANC is appealing to South Africans to engage with part 1 of the state capture inquiry report in a bid to put state capture in the country's past.
Politics
13 hours ago

'It has been a gruelling four years,' says Zondo as he hands over state capture report to Ramaphosa

Part 1 of the state capture commission report is broken up into three areas, covering SAA, The New Age and the SA Revenue Service.
Politics
18 hours ago

What you said: Ramaphosa should not be the first to get state capture report

What are you expecting to learn from the state capture report?
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Range Rover submerged after showboating in water for beachgoers South Africa
  2. Cele denies partying with his daughter at Cape Town nightclub, threatens to ... South Africa
  3. Limpopo woman killed by crocodile while doing laundry at river South Africa
  4. Suspected parliament arsonist poses for cameras; possession of explosive device ... South Africa
  5. More sluice gates opened at Vaal Dam to ease water pressure South Africa

Latest Videos

'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town