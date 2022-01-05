COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | White House refutes it has 'lost control' of Covid-19
January 05 2022 - 06:30
Sheep-shaped syringe promotes vaccine push in Germany
Hanspeter Etzold, a team-builder in northern Germany is using a flock of friendly sheep to try and spread the Covid-19 vaccine message beyond their grass pastures.
January 05 2022 - 06:15
White House refutes it has 'lost control' of Covid-19
After being asked by a reporter if the country has ‘lost control’ of the Covid-19 pandemic, Press Secretary Jen Psaki refuted the claim and listed measures the Biden administration has taken to combat the recent surge.
January 05 2022 - 06:00
New Jersey hospitalizations from 'Omicron tsunami' surpass past two winters
‘This Omicron tsunami has changed the game yet again,’ New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said, as the state reported its highest number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized since May of 2020.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 40 105 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 8 078 new cases, representing a 20.1% positivity rate. A further 139 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 451 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/mhI53dxCp2 pic.twitter.com/APgrft4byb— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 4, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.