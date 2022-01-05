South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | White House refutes it has 'lost control' of Covid-19

05 January 2022 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
Medical staff prepare to enter the isolation room of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, US, January 4, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

January 05 2022 - 06:30

Sheep-shaped syringe promotes vaccine push in Germany

Hanspeter Etzold, a team-builder in northern Germany is using a flock of friendly sheep to try and spread the Covid-19 vaccine message beyond their grass pastures.

January 05 2022 - 06:15

White House refutes it has 'lost control' of Covid-19

After being asked by a reporter if the country has ‘lost control’ of the Covid-19 pandemic, Press Secretary Jen Psaki refuted the claim and listed measures the Biden administration has taken to combat the recent surge.

January 05 2022 - 06:00

New Jersey hospitalizations from 'Omicron tsunami' surpass past two winters

‘This Omicron tsunami has changed the game yet again,’ New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said, as the state reported its highest number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized since May of 2020.

