Four things you need to know about alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe

Alleged arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe made headlines this week after his arrest in connection with the fire that ravaged parliament.

Mafe appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where his case was postponed to January 11 for further investigation.

He faces charges of housebreaking, theft and arson and further charges under the National Key Points Act.

Here is what you need to know about Mafe.

Not homeless

It was initially reported the 49-year-old from Khayelitsha was homeless, but his lawyer Luvuyo Godla dismissed the claims.

Godla said Mafe resided in Khayelitsha, Site B.

“He is a person with a fixed address. He has been in the Western Cape for more than six years,” said Godla.

Poor and without assets

Godla said Mafe was a “poor man” and he was representing him on a pro-bono basis.

“For now, I don’t even have a cent. What compelled me to defend this chap is because he raised his hand,” said Godla.

“He does not have assets but that doesn’t make him a flight risk.”

There is speculation advocate Dali Mpofu will be added to the legal team, but Godla did not confirm or deny this.