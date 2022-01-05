LISTEN | ‘My crime is being spokesperson for the most-hated man’ — Manyi on being implicated in state capture report

In a statement shared with TimesLIVE, Manyi rubbished the report's findings and claimed he had no influence on how the GCIS spent money on advertising.

“The Zondo report got it all wrong about me, saying I enabled anything. The fact is a simple one and it is that the director-generals of all other departments and heads of communication make their own decisions about where advertising spend needs to go,” Manyi said on Wednesday.

He said the GCIS negotiated for bulk discounts but did not decide where money should be spent, including money spent on adverts in the The New Age.

“That money was spent on The New Age was because of the DGs of those departments, not me who made that decision. To say I enabled [state capture] is rubbish, absolute rubbish. No such thing,” said Manyi.

He said he is being targeted for being Zuma’s spokesperson.

“The Zondo commission did not even put an ounce of evidence to corroborate its outlandish statement about me. My real crime is that I am the spokesperson of the most-hated person, Zuma,” he said.