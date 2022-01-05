Lucky escape for passengers after Airlink plane collides with bird

The crew and passengers on a charter flight to Limpopo had a lucky escape when their aircraft collided with a large bird, snapping off a propeller blade and sending it hurtling into the cabin.

“An Airlink Jetstream 41 aircraft operating a private charter flight struck a large bird upon landing at Venetia airfield,” the airline said, adding that nobody aboard was hurt during the incident on Monday.

The aircraft had just touched the ground when the bird, believed to be a kori bustard, flew into the right-hand propeller. The kori bustard is one of the world's largest flying birds. A large male can weigh as much as 18kg and have a wingspan of 275cm.

Pictures posted on a number of aviation websites show bits of the propeller embedded in a seat and fragments scattered on the floor of the aircraft. The blade gouged a hole in the fuselage and broke a cabin window.

No-one was seated in the affected part of the cabin.

“The most important thing is that no-one was hurt,” Airlink CEO Rodger Foster told TimesLIVE.