Parliament fire 'contained', building to be handed to police soon

The fire at parliament has been contained after the flare-up in the roof of the National Assembly on Monday.

“The last 24 hours had been critical with firefighters closely monitoring the scene,” parliament said on Wednesday.

“After the firefighters contained the fire at midnight yesterday they remained on site, though at reduced capacity, for monitoring the situation, to conduct a thorough assessment and to establish the extent of the damage.”

Since the fire broke out on Sunday morning, 300 firefighters working shifts and more than 60 fire engines attended the blaze. One fire engine remained at the scene with five crew members working to ensure no more flare-ups.