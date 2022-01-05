Swarms of brown locusts seen in parts of the Northern Cape
Large swarms of brown locusts could be seen in a number areas in the Northern Cape on Wednesday.
The province had been expecting huge swarms during the rainy season towards the end last year, and Agri Northern Cape said late last year that farmers had been ready for the pests and are not expecting a disaster.
Swarm of locusts. Noupoort, Eastern Cape. Prayers for the farmers. pic.twitter.com/ac3YAyfH2N— Becky Horne (@Nibbles93786332) January 5, 2022
This seems like an ominous first post for 2022 but here it is: Driving through one of the many swarms of brown locusts plaguing South Africa’s Eastern & Northern Capes, this one outside Noupoort. pic.twitter.com/zjvTz1kfmZ— Laura López González (@LLopezGonzalez) January 5, 2022
Agri Northern Cape Risk Management's Janine Möller said on Wednesday a large part of the Northern Cape has been affected.
“There are big flying swarms in the southeast of the Northern Cape,” Möller said.
In November, the Northern Cape agriculture department announced the first brown locust outbreak in the ZF Mgcawu and Pixley ka Seme districts.
At the time, the department said it was expecting more outbreaks in other districts.
