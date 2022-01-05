South Africa

UKZN threatens legal action against ‘illegal’ matric upgrade centres

05 January 2022 - 10:11
UKZN will institute legal action against illegal matric upgrade centres purporting to be associated with the institution. File photo.
The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) says it will institute legal action against illegal matric upgrade centres claiming association with the institution.

Spokesperson Normah Zondo said no matric upgrade centre or UKZN foundation programme has been “approved, sanctioned or authorised” by the university.

A matric upgrade is a way of improving results for grade 12 pupils who have written their examinations and is facilitated by accredited centres.

“Grade 12 pupils, their parents and guardians are warned against applying to or registering at any matric upgrade centre claiming to be associated with UKZN.

“The university has not approved nor sanctioned the use, which is illegal, of its name, logo, branding, campuses, lecture venues and/or residences by these businesses. There is no relationship between these centres and the university.

“Their operation on UKZN campuses is illegal and not permitted. They are falsely creating the impression they are in a partnership with the university,” said Zondo.

She said the university is aware that many previous applicants to illegal matric upgrade centres “were left in an unfavourable position after losing their money to these businesses”.

Zondo said the university will institute legal action against any matric upgrade centre found to be unlawfully “representing itself as being associated with the university, and where such centre conducts business on and/or uses any of the UKZN facilities for such purposes”.

