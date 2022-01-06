Cosatu calls for swift prosecution of those implicated by Zondo report

If the proposals made in the report of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture are not implemented the document will be useless, Cosatu said on Thursday.

The trade union federation's spokesperson Sizwe Pamla was commenting on the 874-page document handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday in which high-profile politicians, businesspeople and individuals are implicated in corruption and looting of taxpayers' money.

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo chaired the commission over the past four years.

Part 1 of the state capture report includes three volumes focusing on allegations relating to SAA and its associated entities, the Gupta-owned The New Age newspaper and the alleged abuse of millions of rand in government advertising, and events at the SA Revenue Service.