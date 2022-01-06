COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | CDC backs five-day isolation guidance, no test needed
January 06 2022 - 07:00
How can I keep safe while travelling after the holiday season?
The National department of health is urging South Africans to continue observing safety protocols when travelling to minimise the spread of Covid-19.
As more people travel between provinces after the festive season, whether by air, personal vehicle or public transport, they are at risk of contracting Covid-19.
The department advises that when using public transport or travelling with other people, keep the windows open to ensure there is sufficient ventilation in the vehicle and reduce the chances of getting the virus.
January 06 2022 - 06:53
SA excess deaths peak at fraction of previous Covid-19-driven record
Excess deaths, a measure of the number of deaths against a historical average, in the week to December 26 fell to 3,016 from 3,087 the week earlier, the SA Medical Research Council said in a report on Wednesday.
Official deaths due to Covid-19 declined to 425 from 428. The excess death decline was the first in three weeks.
January 06 2022 - 06:40
Israeli pensioners party after fourth vaccine dose
Pensioners at the Lev Ganim assisted-living facility in the Israeli city of Netanya, still in protective masks, held a dance party to celebrate receiving their fourth Covid-19 vaccine injections.
January 06 2022 - 06:30
India's new Covid-19 cases jump 57% in a day to 90,928
India's new Covid-19 cases soared to 90,928 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, from 58,097 a day earlier.
Daily deaths rose by 325, taking the total to 482,876. Total infections are at 35.11 million.
Reuters
January 06 2022 - 06:25
Thailand raises Covid-19 alert level due to Omicron spread
Thailand on Thursday raised its COVID-19 alert level following rising infections driven by the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a senior health official said.
The change, from level three to four, sets a pretext for possible measures that could follow, such as closing high-risk areas and placing restrictions on domestic travel or public gatherings, said Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of the health ministry.
Reuters
January 06 2022 - 06:15
Health officials urge schools to stay open despite Omicron
With the Omicron variant igniting a record-setting surge of Covid-19, school administrators are grappling over how and whether to keep classrooms open
January 06 2022 - 06:00
CDC backs five-day isolation guidance, no test needed
The U.S. CDC backed its week-old guidance for people seeking to end their COVID-19 isolation at five days, adding they could take a rapid antigen test if they want to and can access one, but it is not required
.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 49,970 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 11,106 new cases, representing a 22.2% positivity rate. A further 110 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91,561 to date. See more here: https://t.co/PvmjCodJjq pic.twitter.com/JYP0MN2beU— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 5, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.