COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | CDC backs five-day isolation guidance, no test needed

January 06 2022 - 07:00

How can I keep safe while travelling after the holiday season?

The National department of health is urging South Africans to continue observing safety protocols when travelling to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

As more people travel between provinces after the festive season, whether by air, personal vehicle or public transport, they are at risk of contracting Covid-19.

The department advises that when using public transport or travelling with other people, keep the windows open to ensure there is sufficient ventilation in the vehicle and reduce the chances of getting the virus.