South Africa

Fire on slopes above UCT quickly doused

06 January 2022 - 07:21 By TimesLIVE
The fire was on a vacant field on UCT's upper campus.
Image: Mamokgethi Phakeng via Twitter

A fire on the slopes above the University of Cape Town’s sports centre overnight was swiftly extinguished.

Vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng said the fire was reported at 11.30pm by UCT campus protection services patrol officers. The fire services department was on site within 15 minutes and the fire was declared fully doused at 1.45am.

“There was no danger to any human life and the fire was very far from any buildings. We commend the UCT CPS patrol officers together with the fire services for acting swiftly. The fire was under control from when it was reported and fire services arrived on site,” she said.

There is no indication as yet as to the cause of the fire. “An investigation will be done and a formal report drafted in the next few days,” she said.

TimesLIVE

