Fire on slopes above UCT quickly doused

“There was no danger to any human life and the fire was very far from any buildings. We commend the UCT CPS patrol officers together with the fire services for acting swiftly. The fire was under control from when it was reported and fire services arrived on site,” she said.

There is no indication as yet as to the cause of the fire. “An investigation will be done and a formal report drafted in the next few days,” she said.

TimesLIVE