South Africa

KZN households to receive R15.4m in aid after rain and flood damage

06 January 2022 - 16:47 By Mfundo Mkhize
KZN's department of human settlements has allocated more than R15m to help residents around Pietermaritzburg whose homes were destroyed in recent floods.
KZN human settlements MEC Jomo Sibiya will on Friday launch a R15.4m project aimed at rehabilitating houses after violent storms battered the uMgungundlovu district during the festive season.

Sibiya said this comes after a January 1 meeting with leaders of the Msunduzi municipality and uMgungundlovu district municipality.

Severe thunderstorms and torrential rains on December 22 and 30 left several communities destitute.

“When we visited affected families on January 1 with our local leadership, we made a commitment that we would move with speed to turn around the situation,” said Sibiya.

He said the department set aside R15.4m to assist identified households in Msunduzi. The funding will go towards:

  • 115 houses which need asbestos replacement;
  • about 17 families who need temporary residential replacement;
  • more than 110 families who require building materials; and
  • 271 families who need tile and roof replacement.

“We are fully aware there are other communities in various municipalities who have also been adversely affected. We offer to continue to respond with greater commitment and urgency to rid the province of human suffering.”

